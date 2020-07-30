Fairfax County police officers on July 21 at 7:04 p.m. attempted to stop a 2005 Honda Civic that was involved in a carjacking in a neighboring jurisdiction. The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit, police said.
Police employed the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to disable the suspect’s car and end the pursuit near Interstate 495 and Route 123 in Tysons.
Rescue personnel took the driver and two passengers to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities took into custody Treshawn Taylor, 18, of Alexandria, Ayinde Mason, 18, of Washington, D.C., Denali Goodridge, 18, of Washington, D.C., and Destiny Morris, 18, of Annandale. Charges are pending, police said.
