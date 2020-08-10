Fairfax County police are searching for a man last seen Friday morning in the Manchester Lakes area.
Calvin Miles, 59, is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns, police said in a statement.
Miles is described as being 5-foot-9 and 245 pounds with brown eyes. He was wearing glasses, a gray and black plaid shirt, blue sweatpants and white sneakers.
Miles was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Silver Lake Boulevard.
Anyone with information can call 703-691-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.