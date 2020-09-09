News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA RESIDENT REPORTS VEHICLE BREAKINS: A resident living in the 1100 block of Walker Circle, S.W., told Vienna police that, on Aug. 28 between 12:15 and 7:30 a.m., someone had entered her locked government vehicle and stolen several items from its trunk.
The intruder also entered a second vehicle, which was unlocked.
A resident living in the 1000 block of Ware Street, S.W., on Aug. 28 at 7:30 a.m. recovered one of the stolen items in his front yard, and it later was returned to its owner, police said.
TAXI DRIVER IN VIENNA SAYS FARE FLED WITHOUT PAYING: A cab driver told Vienna police on Sept. 2 at 2:55 p.m. that he had picked up a fare in Tysons and transported him to the Giant Food parking lot in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, E.
The fare exited the cab and fled the area without paying, police said.
MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA DOCTOR’S OFFICE FOR NOT WEARING MASK: An employee at doctor’s office at 302 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Sept. 3 at 12:27 p.m. that a man had come into the office without a mask and staff repeatedly had to ask him to leave.
Officers located the man inside the Burke & Herbert Bank.
The doctor’s office banned the man and police told him he may be arrested if he returns there. The bank manager also asked the man to leave the bank, but did not permanently ban him, police said.
FIRE OFFICIALS REPORT FEWER FIRES FROM IMPROPERLY DISCARDED SMOKING MATERIALS: With four months left in 2020, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Community Risk Reduction Section reports that the number of fires related to improperly discarded smoking materials is on pace to be lower than last year, department officials said Sept. 3.
There were 46 such fires through Sept. 1, 2019, but as of Aug. 31, 2020, there had been 17, officials said.
A little over one year ago, the department received a grant from the National Fire Protection Association as part of a pilot program to build a community-risk-assessment tool. The tool enables Community Risk Reduction Section staff to make data-informed decisions around fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities. Members of the department’s information-technology section and the Office of the Fire Marshal also play a significant role in gathering and analyzing the data.
The map below is just one way that the Community Risk Reduction Section has been utilizing a variety of data analytics for specific causes of fire and injury-related incidents, county officials said. This allows for targeted efforts to disseminate related safety information, via a variety of methods, to communities that are experiencing a higher rate of a cause of fire or injury, officials said.
