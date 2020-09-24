News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF SMOKING MATERIALS BLAMED FOR MERRIFIELD CONDO FIRE: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Sept. 6 at 1:32 p.m. dispatched units to a reported condominium fire in the 8000 block of Gatehouse Road in Merrifield.
Units arrived to find fire showing from a third-floor deck of a four-story condominium building. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the condo’s exterior. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials said.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor observed the blaze and called 911. There were smoke alarms in the condo, but they did not sound due to the fire’s location.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental and had started on the condo’s balcony following improper disposal of smoking materials in a plastic flowerpot.
The fire displaced three occupants, who declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The blaze caused about $16,000 worth of damage.
POLICE: REPORT OF SHOOTING, FIRE WAS FALSE: Vienna police officers and area fire personnel responded Sept. 12 at 12:12 a.m. to a report that someone had shot a person inside a home in the 400 block of Branch Road, S.E., and set the kitchen on fire.
A short time later, a woman and her juvenile daughter exited the home, police said.
Police determined that no incident or fire was occurring in the house and that someone intentionally had called in a false report.
Between Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. and Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., a local resident placed several pieces of mail into the mailbox at the Vienna Post Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W. Someone broke into the mailbox and stole the contents, Vienna police said.
The male victim told police the unknown person then altered, forged and passed a check that the resident had mailed.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MEN AFTER ALLEGED DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Vienna police on Sept. 12 at 12:59 a.m. dispatched officers to a residence on Patrick Street, S.E., after receiving a report about an alleged domestic assault between a male resident and his adult son.
Both men told police the other had assaulted him, and both had visible signs of minor injury.
Police arrested both men and transported them to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged each with domestic assault and served protective orders against them.
Authorities held the resident on an unsecured $3,500 bond until he became sober, but held the son without bond.
VIENNA MAN TO BE CHARGED WITH PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: A woman living on Shepherdson Lane, N.E., told Vienna police on Sept. 14 at 8:50 p.m. that her adult son had become upset with her earlier in the day.
Later, while she was away from the home, she received a video of her son allegedly destroying property in the home and making threatening statements, police said.
The son left the residence before officers arrived. While the officers were at the residence, the son called his father and allegedly made homicidal and suicidal threats. Police obtained a felony warrant charging the son with destruction of property and sent lookout alerts to local law-enforcement agencies.
Montgomery County, Md., police on Sept. 15 located the son in Maryland and transported him to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation after a drug overdose.
Once the suspect’s treatment is complete, he will remain in custody before being turned over to Virginia authorities on the warrant.
MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA EATERY AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An employee at Peking Express, 103 Center St., N., told Vienna police on Sept. 17 at 3:37 p.m. that a man had been coming into the restaurant for a year and acting disorderly toward the employees.
The man’s behaviors reportedly were recently becoming more aggressive, police said.
Officers located the man in another business. The restaurant employee issued a trespass notice to the individual, and police advised him that he may be arrested if he returns.
VEHICLE ACCIDENTALLY LEFT IN REVERSE ROLLS DOWN HILL AND INTO CREEK: A driver who had parked his vehicle in the lot at Yeonas Park, 1319 Ross Drive, S.W., exited his vehicle Sept. 16 at 8:10 p.m. to check the trunk, assuming he had left the transmission in park, Vienna police said.
But the vehicle was in reverse, and began moving backward from the parking space, police said.
The vehicle knocked the driver to the ground, rolled over the curb, went down a steep embankment and came to rest with the rear of the vehicle in the creek.
A juvenile passenger who was in the vehicle was not injured, police said.
BULLET APPARENTLY FIRED THROUGH FRONT WINDOW OF FAIR OAKS HOME: A homeowner living in the 3200 block of Orchard Glen Court in the Fair Oaks area was awakened Sept. 15 at 3 a.m. by a loud noise and found a bullet hole in a front window of the home, Fairfax County police said.
Officers located a shell casing in the street. No injuries were reported, police said.
