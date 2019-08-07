News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING STABBED IN OAKTON: A man suffered grave injuries after being stabbed by another man July 29 at 3:44 p.m. in the 9500 block of Blake Lane in Oakton, Fairfax County police said.
The men, who appear to have known each other, were arguing when the victim was stabbed, police said. Rescue personnel took the victim to an area hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, police said.
Police could not locate the suspect, who is described as black, in his 30s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 125 and 150 pounds.
FALLS CHURCH WOMAN KILLED BY PICKUP TRUCK; DRIVER ARRESTED: A 60-year-old woman died as a result of injuries from a crash that occurred Aug. 3 shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Shreve Road and Hickory Street in the Falls Church area, Fairfax County police said.
Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily have determined that the accident occurred when the victim, Betty Ana Bernstein-Zabza of Falls Church, was walking with a juvenile northbound on a pedestrian pathway adjacent to Shreve Road.
The two pedestrians had entered a crosswalk that connected the pathway to a sidewalk when they were hit by a stolen 2013 Nissan Titan pickup truck. Detectives believe the driver, David Alan Francis, 46, of South Riding, lost control of the truck, causing it to exit the roadway and hit Bernstein-Zabza and the juvenile.
Rescue personnel took Bernstein-Zabza to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The juvenile was treated for minor injuries.
Francis ran from the scene, but was arrested a short time later, police said. He was not injured. Both speed and drugs appear to be factors in the accident, police said.
Authorities have charged Francis with one count of felony hit-and-run and are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Authorities likely will file additional charges, police said. Detectives believe Francis may have been involved in additional criminal events Aug. 3 in both Fairfax County and adjoining jurisdictions.
MAN ARRESTED FOR INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING OF MINOR: Fairfax County police on Aug. 2 arrested a Fairfax man on one count of aggravated sexual battery.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad were contacted Aug. 1 after a child reported being inappropriately touched by the suspect.
Detectives acted swiftly to corroborate the allegation and developed sufficient evidence to arrest Cesar Laragaibort, 37, of Fairfax, police said. Authorities are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Laragaibort is a counselor and bus driver at Camp Greenway, a summer program operated by the Madeira School in McLean. Initial evidence does not indicate the alleged offense occurred at Camp Greenway or on any school buses, but detectives would like to hear from anyone who is concerned his or her child may have had inappropriate contact with Laragaibort.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the Major Crimes Bureau’s detectives at (703) 246-7800.
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Fairfax County police officers on July 28 at 12:25 a.m. saw a man who appeared to be intoxicated walking toward oncoming traffic in the 8600 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.
The man took an aggressive stance toward officers and displayed a knife, police said. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and convince the man to drop the knife. The man reportedly began to resist arrest by pulling his arms away and trying to break free, police said.
Authorities have charged Jon Lincoln, 39, no fixed address, with assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
CARS STOLEN FROM TYSONS INFINITI DEALERSHIP: Someone broke into Infiniti of Tysons, 8527 Leesburg Pike, on July 31 at 4:53 a.m. and stole a 2015 Infiniti QX60 and a 2009 Infiniti FX35, Fairfax County police said.
ARREST MADE IN ATTEMPTED VEHICLE THEFTS IN TYSONS: Fairfax County police officers responded Aug. 1 at 12:04 a.m. to a report that several suspects had been seen inside Safford Maserati, 8448 Leesburg Pike in Tysons.
The suspects ran when officers arrived. Police immediately caught two suspects and a third suspect was nabbed with the assistance of a police K9.
Authorities have charged Vincent Alston, 18, of Washington, D.C., with burglary and destruction of property, and two juveniles face similar charges, police said.
ARREST MADE IN ALLEGED THEFT OF PHONE: A person was sitting on the steps to the plaza at the Tysons Corner Metro Station, 7902 Tysons One Plaza, on July 30 at 10:12 p.m. when a juvenile suspect took the victim’s phone and ran away, Fairfax County police said.
Arriving officers located and arrested the suspect.
DOCUMENTS, JEWELRY TAKEN IN McLEAN HOME BURGLARY: Someone entered a home in the 7900 block of Old Cedar Court in McLean through an unlocked door overnight on July 30 and took personal documents and jewelry, Fairfax County police said.
JEWELRY STOLEN IN BURGLARY OF McLEAN HOUSE: Someone entered a home through an unlocked door in the 1100 block of Old Stage Court in McLean on July 30 at 4:15 p.m. and took jewelry, Fairfax County police said.
ELECTRONICS TAKEN IN McLEAN HOME BURGLARY: A homeowner reported someone overnight on July 30 damaged a door, entered a home in the 7300 block of Hooking Road in McLean and stole electronics, Fairfax County police said.
BURGLAR FAILS IN ATTEMPT TO GET INTO TYSONS BUSINESS: An employee at Shiraz Market, 8486 Tyco Road in Tysons, told Fairfax County police that someone on July 30 at 3:55 a.m. had damaged the windows and door of the building.
Nothing was taken, police said.
McLEAN GARAGE FIRE CAUSES $60,000 WORTH OF DAMAGE: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department on July 28 at 5:08 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 6700 block of Osborn Street in McLean.
Units arriving at the two-story, single-family home found smoke showing from its garage. Crews quickly located and extinguished a fire in the garage. There were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries, officials said.
The fire was discovered when a passerby noticed smoke coming from the garage and called 911. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire. Smoke alarms did not activate because of the fire’s location.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the garage. The cause of the fire now is under investigation.
The fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage, including damage to a vehicle-lift system and a classic car that was parked in the garage.
The Red Cross offered services, but the home’s occupants declined.
MALFUNCTIONING SPACE HEATER CAUSES VIENNA HOUSE FIRE: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on July 28 at 1:42 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Old Courthouse Road in Vienna.
Units arrived on scene to find smoke showing from a two-story, single-family home.
Crews quickly located a fire in the basement and extinguished it. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. A Vienna police officer patrolling the area had noticed smoke pushing out of a basement window and notified Vienna Police Department’s dispatch center about the blaze.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and had started in the basement. The fire was caused by a malfunctioning space heater that ignited ordinary combustibles.
The blaze displaced four occupants but they declined assistance from the Red Cross. The fire caused about $125,000 worth of damage, officials said.
JUVENILES BANNED FROM VIENNA GAS STATION AFTER THEFT OF VAPING DEVICE: An employee at Vienna Sunoco, 102 Maple Ave., W., on July 25 told Vienna police that a larceny had occurred on July 23 between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
The employee told police two juveniles had come to the gas station and one of them reportedly stole a JUUL vaping device and some JUUL pods.
Vienna police contacted the juveniles and their parents regarding the theft.
The owner of the business agreed not to pursue charges if the juveniles paid for the items.
The juveniles were banned from the gas station and advised they may be charged if they return to the property, police said.
BAT TO BE TESTED FOR RABIES AFTER POSSIBLE CONTACT WITH DOG IN VIENNA: A resident living in the 1300 block of Ross Drive, S.W., on July 26 at 7 p.m. found an injured bat in her yard that she believed may have come into contact with her dog.
A Vienna police officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter for rabies testing.
