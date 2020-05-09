A 68-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax Station.
Police were called to the 9800 block of Hampton Road just before 1 p.m. for a wreck involving a 1998 Volvo sedan. A preliminary investigation determined the Volvo was traveling eastbound on Hampton Road when the driver lost control and exited the roadway, striking two trees, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The driver, Sharon Hudson, 68, of Fairfax Station was pronounced dead on scene. Hudson was the sole occupant of the car.
Detectives believe alcohol may be a factor, Fairfax police said.
