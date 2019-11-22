A teacher is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at Fairfax High School, according to county police.
Daniel Kim, 29, of Oakton, is facing a felony charge of indecent liberties by a custodian. He was arrested Wednesday at his home, Fairfax County police said.
"Detectives began their investigation after a student disclosed information about the unlawful sexual conduct with Kim within the past two months," police officials said in a statement.
Kim is currently being held at the county’s Adult Detention Center without bond.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance, police noted.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Kim to call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
