Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the Chantilly area.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4100 block of Meadowland Court, according to an alert at 7:46 p.m.
The victim, only identified as an adult male, was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The suspect is in custody, and police said there is no threat to public safety.
The Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Section are investigating.
