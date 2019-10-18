Fairfax County fire investigators believe two apartment fires were purposefully set Saturday and Monday at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex in the Alexandria area.
Firefighters responded at 1:18 a.m. Saturday to reports of a fire at a building in the 3300 block of Southgate Drive.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by an improvised incendiary device being placed and ignited against an apartment door.
At 12:33 a.m. Monday, a fire was reported in a stairwell at a building in the 6600 block of Tower Drive. In that case, investigators found an ignitable liquid in the stairwell.
Both fires were quickly extinguished and no residents were displaced, according to a news release.
Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and online.
