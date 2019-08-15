Four people from the greater Alexandria area have been charged in the alleged gang-related death and improper burial of a boy in North Hill Park on May 23, Fairfax County police announced Wednesday.
Armando Dagoberto Reyes Reyes, 27, was charged with murder and abduction on July 2. Cesar Antonio Ochoa Carillo, 20, and Doroteo E. Diaz Martinez, 20, have been charged with unlawful disposal of a dead body. A juvenile was charged with gang participation. All four are in custody.
Fairfax County police will only identify the victim as a juvenile due to a state law prohibiting the release of information about a minor victim of a crime.
“We did not initially release information about these arrests in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and as to not compromise investigative leads,” a police statement noted. “This delay allowed our detectives to track down Reyes Reyes and the juvenile, who had both fled to Florida.”
Upon their arrest, detectives were following new leads and feared prematurely releasing information would inhibit their ability to effectively investigate the case to its entirety, police noted.
This is an active investigation and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the homicide.
