Four teens and one man were injured in a shooting overnight in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.
The shooting reportedly followed a dispute in an apartment building in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue.
All five people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening, according to the Fairfax County police.
Police Chief Ed Roessler Jr. is expected to update the community in a news conference Tuesday morning.
(1) comment
No mention of their ethnicity so we know they were not white but black lives matter LMAO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.