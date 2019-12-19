Detectives are investigating an apparent homicide in Mount Vernon after a body was found near a bridge Wednesday afternoon, according to Fairfax County police.
The man was located by a person walking their dog in the area of Old Mill and Gateshead roads.
An autopsy revealed the man suffered trauma to the upper body, police said. The identity of the victim will be released pending next of kin notification.
This is an active investigation and detectives are working to process evidence and interview witnesses. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.
Old Mill Road remained closed Thursday due to the investigation.
Detectives are asking for anybody with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
This is the 12th homicide in Fairfax County this year.
