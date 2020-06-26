An infant has died after being found unresponsive in a car in a Springfield neighborhood Friday.
The child had been left in a car in the 6400 block of Meriwether Lane, according to Fairfax County police.
The child died at an area hospital, police said.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Section were working at the scene late Friday afternoon, according to an alert from police on social media.
We'll update this page as information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.