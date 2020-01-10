Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help gathering information regarding a vehicle fire that occurred early Thursday.
At approximately 2:57 a.m., units responded to a vehicle fire on Flamborough Road near Cub Run Court in the Centreville area of Fairfax County.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire or who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Captain Rich Gundert at 703-246-4711. Callers may remain anonymous.
