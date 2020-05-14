A jogger suffered serious injuries in an attack in the Franconia area Wednesday morning, and detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate.
Vincent Wesley, 21, of Centreville, was arrested nearby and charged with malicious wounding and strangulation.
A woman was jogging around 10:30 a.m. on a trail near the end of Thomas Grant Drive when she was assaulted by a man, later identified as Wesley. A witness came to her aid and the man ran away, police said.
The victim was treated at an area hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
Wesley is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Anyone who has information about this case including home surveillance video of Wesley in the area is asked to please contact Detective P. Edwards of the Franconia District Station Criminal Investigations Section at 703-277-2466.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.