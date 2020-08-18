A Lorton man has died as a result of injuries from a crash that occurred on Aug. 10 around 12:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Loisdale Road in Springfield.
Fairfax police detectives have preliminarily determined that a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Omar Prescott, 33, of Lorton, was traveling southbound on Loisdale Road when it collided with a transportation bus also traveling southbound.
Prescott was ejected from the car and was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries on Aug. 17, Fairfax police said in a news release.
The driver of the bus was not injured and there were no passengers on-board. Detectives believe excessive speed was a factor while alcohol and drug involvement have not yet been determined.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411
