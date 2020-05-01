Fairfax County police have charged a 19-year-old Chantilly man with rape in a sexual assault early Sunday, police announced Friday afternoon.
Antonio Fredis Paz Orellana is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
The victim was walking on a neighborhood sidewalk in the 4200 block of Airline Parkway in Chantilly around 1 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown man that detectives later identified as the suspect.
The man grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her, police said in a news release.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this event or who may have witnessed it to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
