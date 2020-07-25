Fairfax police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Annandale.
Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly after 5 p.m. at an apartment community in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court.
Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara, 20, of Annandale, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
“This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and process evidence,” according to a police statement. “Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.”
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411, and by visiting Crimesolvers online. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the sixth homicide in Fairfax County in 2020.
