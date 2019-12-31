A Maryland man working at a construction site died Monday morning in an apparent accident, according to Fairfax County police.
Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca, 55, was a sub-contractor at the site in the 1600 block of Capital One Drive.
Around 7:30 a.m. rebar that was being hoisted in the air by a crane fell and struck Aguilar-Salamanca, police said. He died from his injuries at an area hospital.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to confirm cause of death. No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Capital One is building a new headquarters complex on the site, and the current construction includes a performing arts center and a Wegmans grocery store.
Anyone who might have witnessed this accident can call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4, or contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police non-emergency dispatch at 703-691-2131.
