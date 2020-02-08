A man died in a wreck early Saturday in the Clifton area. A second person is being treated for serious injuries, according to Fairfax police.
Shortly after 3 a.m., police reported that the wreck on Fairfax County Parkway at Popes Head Road had closed all northbound lanes and a southbound lane. All lanes have since reopened.
There were more than 25 wrecks on the parkway in the area of Popes Head Road last year, according to state crash data.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning a $290 million project to widen the parkway between Ox Road and U.S. 29 and replace the intersection at Popes Head Road with an interchange. Construction could begin in late 2022.
Across the county, Fairfax reported 45 crash fatalities in 2018, down slightly from 47 the previous year.
