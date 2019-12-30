A Vienna man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the 2900 block of Edgelea Road on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police.
Police found the victim, Mohammed Hemmatian, 61, at the home around 8:30 a.m. suffering from trauma to his upper body. He died at a local hospital from his injuries.
The suspect, Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda, 27, was taken to a nearby hospital for a routine evaluation where he suffered a medical emergency and is currently in stable condition.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into the events leading up to the stabbing, police said in a statement. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
Detectives are asking for anybody with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
This is the 13th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
(2) comments
Why in the heck is a 27-year old man stabbing a 61-year old man? They've got to be related. Probably mad at his father-in-law and doesn't know how to control his temper. He will learn a lot in prison.
I am going to go out on a limb and predict the Medical Examiner will find the cause of death was related to him being stabbed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.