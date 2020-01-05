Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday in the Alexandria area.
A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement at 8:20 a.m.
The stabbing was in the 7900 block of Fordson Road.
"Preliminarily, we believe all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to public safety," police said.
