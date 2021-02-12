An employee at Best Buy, 8449 Leesburg Pike, became involved in a dispute with a man on Feb. 3 at 12:15 p.m., Fairfax County police said. The man allegedly stabbed the employee multiple times before running away, police said.
Arriving officers located the suspect – Jose Reyes, 25, of Maryland – and took him into custody. Authorities have charged him with malicious wounding.
Rescue personnel took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.
