Authorities have charged a 36-year-old Maryland man with multiple felony offenses following an alleged crime spree involving the fraudulent purchases of several automobiles at dealerships in Fairfax, Tysons and Chantilly, Fairfax County police said.
County police began investigating in early November last year after the suspect, Nickolas Mathis, purchased a 2020 Dodge Charger and two 2015 Mercedes-Benz sedans totaling more than $142,000 from three dealerships on separate occasions.
Mathis allegedly used stolen identities and fraudulent driver’s licenses from New Jersey and Pennsylvania to facilitate the purchases, police said.
Following an investigation with assistance from local law-enforcement partners, police identified Mathis and obtained arrest warrants for him in mid-December.
Detectives from the county police department’s Major Crimes Bureau distributed informational bulletins to local car dealerships throughout the area after believing Mathis’ criminal behavior may have extended into other jurisdictions.
Authorities arrested Mathis Jan. 27 while he allegedly was attempting to purchase a car using fraudulent identification documents at a dealership in Woodbridge. Employees recognized Mathis from the bulletin provided by Major Crimes Bureau detectives, who collaborated with Prince William County police to effect the arrest.
Police took Mathis to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with 13 outstanding warrants for grand larceny auto theft, forgery and identity theft. Authorities also served Mathis with two city of Fairfax police warrants for similar crimes and will serve him with charges from Prince William County upon his release. As of Feb. 2, Mathis was being held without bond.
