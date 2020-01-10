Fairfax police have charged a Mount Vernon man with murder after a body was found near a bridge last month.

The body of Micale Kebede, 31, of Alexandria, was found Dec. 18 in the area of Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road.

Malik Salam, 41, was charged on Dec. 22 with unlawful disposal of a body.

On Thursday, detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau obtained an additional warrant for murder, Fairfax police said in a statement.

Salam is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.