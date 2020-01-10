Fairfax police have charged a Mount Vernon man with murder after a body was found near a bridge last month.
The body of Micale Kebede, 31, of Alexandria, was found Dec. 18 in the area of Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road.
Malik Salam, 41, was charged on Dec. 22 with unlawful disposal of a body.
On Thursday, detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau obtained an additional warrant for murder, Fairfax police said in a statement.
Salam is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.