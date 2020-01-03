Fairfax detectives are alerting the public to a reported sexual abuse case involving a music teacher, with a focus on identifying any parents concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with the suspect.
Jun Hou, 56, of Vienna, was charged Dec. 23 with aggravated sexual battery. He was released on a $10,000 bond Dec. 30, police said in a news release.
Hou operates Jun Hou Classic Music LLC at 8550 Leesburg Pike Suite 125 where he provides private music lessons, primarily to children, police said.
Detectives began investigating accusations of inappropriate touching involving a juvenile in September. “Our detectives worked to corroborate the allegations and received authorization from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to obtain warrants,” police said in a statement.
Hou has also held music camps in his studio during summer months.
Victim specialists from the Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the identified victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are asking for anybody with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.