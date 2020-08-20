Fairfax County investigators are asking for the public's help after a suspicious car fire early Aug. 15 in the Mount Vernon area.
The fire occurred in the 4000 block of Sonia Court around 1:40 a.m.
Directly before the fire, an unidentified individual approached a black truck and a second vehicle parked at that location, according to video released by fire and rescue officials.
The individual entered the black truck and then moved around the second vehicle. Shortly after, smoke became visible from the truck and the individual then ran from the scene.
Anyone with information about the fire or the individual pictured can contact the Fire Investigation Section of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department at fire.FireInvestigations@fairfaxcounty.gov or 703-246-4386.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.