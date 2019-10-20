A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after he was struck by a police cruiser in the Falls Church area, according to Fairfax County police.
The wreck near Route 50 and Graham Road was reported by police in an alert at 2:07 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died.
