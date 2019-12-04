A Washington, D.C., man died Wednesday after he was struck by a SUV Monday evening in the Tysons area, according to Fairfax County police.
Abraham Feldman, 60, of Washington, D.C., was crossing Old Courthouse Road at the intersection with Lord Fairfax Road around 7:19 p.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Feldman was in the vicinity of the crosswalk, police said in a statement. He was taken to an area hospital where he died Wednesday.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, police said. Preliminarily, alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver or the pedestrian. Detectives have not yet determined if speed was a factor for the driver.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
This is the 16th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2019. There were 17 pedestrian fatalities in 2018.
