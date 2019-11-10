A 37-year-old man died Sunday after he was hit by a car on Friday evening, according to Fairfax County police.
Fesha Girma, of Burke, was crossing Burke Center Parkway at the intersection with Pond Spice Lane around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a 2014 GMC Acadia was traveling eastbound on Burke Center Parkway proceeding through the intersection and struck Girma, who was in the vicinity of a crosswalk, police said in a statement.
Girma was taken to the hospital where he died Sunday. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors for the driver. Detectives have not yet determined if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian.
Anyone with information about this crash can contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
Fairfax County has had 15 fatalities in pedestrian-involved wrecks so far this year, compared to 17 in all of 2018 and 10 in 2017, according to state crash data.
