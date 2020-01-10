A pedestrian died Thursday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Richmond Highway.
The woman was treated at an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene and police are investigating.
The wreck temporarily closed the southbound lanes at North Kings Highway.
This is the first pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County in 2020.
