A pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of Lee Highway and Prince Way in Centreville early Thursday morning, according to Fairfax County police.
The pedestrian died at the scene. No vehicle description was available.
Southbound lanes of Lee Highway were closed, according to an alert from police around 2:12 a.m.
All lanes were open shortly after 5 a.m.
We'll update this page as information is available.
This is a bad spot for pedestrians. There are hundreds of townhomes off Prince Way and the residents don't want to walk a quarter mile to cross Lee Highway, even though it would be much safer. If you look at the Google Street View you can see a young man crossing Lee Avenue at this intersection. If Fairfax County allowed this many homes to be built here they should have had the foresight to put a pedestrian light here. But, pedestrians were probably not on their mind at the time.
