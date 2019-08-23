Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run wreck around midnight early Friday.
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the 12500 block of Fair Lakes Circle in Fairfax.
Police are looking for the vehicle, possibly a red Hyundai sedan with front end damage.
So far in 2019, 11 people have died in pedestrian-involved wrecks in Fairfax County this year. That's more than double the five that had died at this point in 2018.
