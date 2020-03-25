Fairfax police are investigating a burglary reported early Monday at the Millennium Care Pharmacy in Falls Church.

The incident follows 10 reported break-ins at pharmacies and medical offices between Fairfax and Prince William counties this month.

A man broke into the business at 6305 Castle Place and stole property, an employee reported shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the burglar was wearing a light colored shirt and dark colored pants.

The latest robbery was reported Someone broke into the Inova Center for Healthy Living-Prosperity Pharmacy at 2740 Prosperity Avenue on March 16 and rummaged through merchandise, police said. It’s unknown if anything was stolen.

A man broke into Hann’s Pharmacy at 8505 Arlington Blvd. around 3:38 a.m. Sunday. Unspecified merchandise was stolen. The suspect was described as a thin man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

A few hours earlier, a burglary was reported at Bara Pharmacy at 7700 Little River Turnpike, according to Fairfax police.

The Annandale Pharmacy at 7006 Little River Turnpike was burglarized March 10. Property was reported stolen.

Also March 10, Prince William County officers responded to an alarm activation around 2:17 a.m. at Express Pharmacy, 1690 Old Bridge Road.

Officers found the front door had been damaged, but entry wasn’t made into the business and nothing was reported missing.

Both departments also responded to pharmacy break-ins on March 4.

Around 2:45 a.m., Prince William police responded to Valley Health Clinic at 8609 Sudley Road in the Manassas area regarding an alarm activation.

Officers found damage to a service door. While investigating, additional damage was observed to the double doors of a neighboring business, the Sudley Pharmacy.

The burglar or burglars were able to get into both offices, but no property was reported missing.

Around 5:27 a.m., Fairfax police responded to a reported burglary at Chantilly Pharmacy, 13995 Metrotech Drive. Two men wearing all dark clothing broke into the business and stole property, police said.

On March 2, an employee of the Gainesville Family Practice at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive reported someone attempted to break the front door. No entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing, police said.

On the same day, Fairfax police responded to a break-in at Akina Pharmacy at 4080 Lafayette Center Drive. Someone broke into the business, but it wasn’t clear if anything was taken.