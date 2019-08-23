A young man thrown from the roof of a car last week died from his injuries Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police.
Samran Khan, 19, of Springfield, was laying on the roof of a 1997 Honda Civic around 10 p.m. Aug. 16 near Hooes Road and Beverly Park Drive. When the driver turned onto Beverly Park Drive, Khan fell from the car.
The driver cooperated with detectives, and neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the incident, police said.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
(1) comment
"Anyone with information about this crash ...": What crash? You didn't say there was a crash.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.