Fairfax County police are investigating a woman’s death in a Reston home Monday night.
An alert at 8:23 p.m. noted detectives were at a home in the 11000 block of Great Owl Circle in Reston.
Detectives have preliminarily identified the deceased as an adult female.
The scene was contained to a house and there is no apparent threat to public safety, police said.
We'll update this page as information is available.
(2) comments
My bets are on either Thomas Jackson or James E. B. Stuart os the culprit...especially if the autopsy reveals she was scared to desth!
Is that supposed to be funny? A person has died. Your shrilly politicized "comeback" posts are nowhere near as clever as you think they are.
Have some decency.
