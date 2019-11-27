Police seek information in robbery, sexual assault

Fairfax police detectives have released an image of a man sought in the investigation of a sexual assault and robbery in the Alexandria area.
Two men forced their way into an apartment in the 6600 block of Tower Drive around 1 p.m. Nov. 19, according to a news release.
They allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and robbed the victim of personal items. One of the men, represented in the sketch, reportedly sexually assaulted the victim.
He is described as Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-6, heavy set and clean shaven with black wavy hair. He is believed to be in his late 20s and has a tattoo just below his neck with black lettering. He had a black stud earring and a section of his right eyebrow either intentionally cut out or missing.
The second suspect is described as a thin Hispanic man, late 20s to early 30s, with short dark hair.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about this case can call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
(1) comment
Just another one of liberal democrats illegals doing good deeds in the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.