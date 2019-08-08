Police seek person of interest in unlawful filming investigation

Fairfax County detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an unlawful filming of a teen in a store bathroom at Springfield Town Center, the department announced Thursday.
The 16-year-old victim was using the bathroom at the Macy's department store when he noticed a hole in the bathroom stall. He looked in the hole and could see himself on the screen of the phone positioned to record the stall, according to a police news release.
The victim reported this to his mother who then notified police. The store has been cooperating fully with the investigation, police said.
Video footage was provided to detectives showing a man in the area of the store around the time of the offense. Detectives believe he may have information in the case.
If you recognize the man in these photos, have any information or believe you may have been a victim contact Detective S.A. Khan at 571-992-4824 or by email Sameer.Khan@fairfaxcounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.