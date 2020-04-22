A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in Annandale, according to Fairfax police.
Angel Paz Lopez, 42, of Alexandria, died at the scene.
He was reportedly walking across the southbound lanes of Hummer Road in the area of Royce Court around 6:08 a.m. when he was hit by a dark colored sedan traveling southbound on Hummer Road.
Speed and alcohol are unknown factors for the driver, and detectives have not yet determined if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian.
This is the 10th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020. There were 17 reported in all of 2019.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
