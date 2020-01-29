A man holding an assault-style weapon was shot by a SWAT officer Monday night near Falls Church, according to Fairfax County police.
David Vo, 24, of Falls Church, was treated and released and is now in custody on charges of felony distribution of marijuana and felony failure to appear. Additional charges are pending.
According to police, officers were serving a narcotics search warrant and a related arrest warrant in the 7600 block of Lee Landing Drive around 10 p.m. Jan. 28 when they were confronted by Vo.
The officer is a 16-year veteran of the department and assigned to the Special Operations Division. As per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation, according to a statement.
A criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau.
Chief Ed Roessler Jr. has directed the Internal Affairs Bureau to conduct an administrative investigation in accordance with policy, along with an independent review by the Police Auditor. The name of the officer will be released by Chief Roessler within 10 days.
the "assault style weapon" is not only incorrect, but has nothing to do with this story. what the man was holding when the officer fired makes no difference.
