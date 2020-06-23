A woman's death in her Reston home has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
A victim was identified as 29-year-old Maryam Ali Mohammed Al Jaberi, according to Fairfax County police.
She was found dead Monday evening in the basement of her home in the 11000 block of Great Owl Circle.
Officers noted suspected trauma to her upper body, police said.
"This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led to Al Jaberi’s death," according to a police news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 and on the web.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
(2) comments
My bets are on either Thomas Jackson or James E. B. Stuart os the culprit...especially if the autopsy reveals she was scared to desth!
Is that supposed to be funny? A person has died. Your shrilly politicized "comeback" posts are nowhere near as clever as you think they are.
Have some decency.
