Speeders busted for wild rides during COVID-19 pandemic in Northern Virginia

State and local law enforcement are warning speeders to slow down.
Virginia State Police troopers cited eight drivers Saturday afternoon and evening for hitting speeds higher than 100 mph.
Two Fairfax County tickets VSP shared online showed a driver hit 132mph and another hit 124 mph.
Fairfax County police shared images of some recent tickets in an area marked 50 mph. Tickets showed several drivers were cited for traveling more than 90 mph.
One driver was speeding at 108 mph and another driver was traveling at 115 mph.
“If, or when, you need to leave your house, comply with the speed limits and follow traffic laws. It could save a life,” Fairfax police stated in a social media post.
Yes, that’s a summons for 124 mph in a 55 mph zone issued by #VSP Trooper Noyes today on I95 in #Fairfax County #Virginia. An open road is NOT an open invitation to speed. #SpeedKills #Drive2SaveLives @VaPSHS @VaDOTNOVA pic.twitter.com/9J17Ya6zus— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) May 2, 2020
It's a☀️beautiful day in #virginia. Let's keep it safe for those having to travel. (#COVIDー19 #stayhome still in effect) #VSP troopers cited 8 drivers Saturday PM for driving 100+ mph, like this one on I95 in #FairfaxCounty. #NoNeed4Speed #Drive2SaveLives @VaPSHS @VaDOTNOVA pic.twitter.com/56n3yw6neO— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) May 3, 2020
Speed limits are there for a reason, ignoring them puts yourself and others in danger. Speed limits save lives! #FCPD #FCPDTrafficTips pic.twitter.com/t4q15nXmHD— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 1, 2020
I live in Marumsco Acres in Prince WIlliam Co. I wish the police would issue speeding tickets here. We have so many speeding cars on these streets it's just terrible. But, we very rarely see police in our neighborhoods. Prince WIlliam County could get out of debt if they would just ticket the speeders.
As reported by another local news blog -- regional trails are unsafe because of crowding and reckless riding by persons riding personal mobility vehicles.
