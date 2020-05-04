Speeders busted for wild rides during COVID-19 pandemic in Northern Virginia

This driver was going 132 mph when they were pulled over recently by Virginia State Police in Fairfax County. Aug. 4 is the court date.

 VSP PHOTO

State and local law enforcement are warning speeders to slow down. 

Virginia State Police troopers cited eight drivers Saturday afternoon and evening for hitting speeds higher than 100 mph. 

Two Fairfax County tickets VSP shared online showed a driver hit 132mph and another hit 124 mph.

Fairfax County police shared images of some recent tickets in an area marked 50 mph. Tickets showed several drivers were cited for traveling more than 90 mph.

One driver was speeding at 108 mph and another driver was traveling at 115 mph.

“If, or when, you need to leave your house, comply with the speed limits and follow traffic laws. It could save a life,” Fairfax police stated in a social media post.

PJC

I live in Marumsco Acres in Prince WIlliam Co. I wish the police would issue speeding tickets here. We have so many speeding cars on these streets it's just terrible. But, we very rarely see police in our neighborhoods. Prince WIlliam County could get out of debt if they would just ticket the speeders.

CJE

As reported by another local news blog -- regional trails are unsafe because of crowding and reckless riding by persons riding personal mobility vehicles.

