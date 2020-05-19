The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert as Fairfax police search for a 75-year-old man.
Michael Leonard Delaney was last seen on surveillance cameras leaving Reston Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. May 10. He had been admitted to the hospital for a fall and possible stroke.
Delaney is 6-foot-3 and around 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a black jacket over a yellow hospital gown, dark shoes with white soles and dark framed glasses with a strap. He is possibly wearing his wedding band, his high school ring and a black wristwatch.
Delaney suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to Fairfax police.
Contact Fairfax police with any information on Delaney’s whereabouts at 703-691-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.