Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting on Thanksgiving in the Springfield area.
The victim, Ever Deras-Borjas, 30, was found suffering from upper body trauma around 1:12 p.m. in the 6100 block of Dinwiddie Street. He died at an area hospital.
After identifying the teen as a suspect, detectives learned he had fled to North Carolina and he was taken into custody by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Fairfax County authorities obtained petitions for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
This is the 11th homicide in Fairfax County this year.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division were assigned to ensure that the family received appropriate resources and assistance.
(2) comments
I once stated that over half the murders in Northern Virginia are committed by illegal aliens, usually killing other illegal aliens. Of course I was called a racist for saying such a thing based on what I've seen and heard from friends who are cps, I think it is true. InsideNova will never tell us if it is true or not because it would be an inconvenient fact. Today's illegal immigrants are not the hard working Mexican workers that came to the US last century, they are much more violent.
More illegals doing good deeds in the community again.
