A 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the June 2019 murder of a Reston man, according to Fairfax County police.

The body of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, 24, was found by officers investigating the report of gunshots around 1:45 a.m. June 23, 2019, near a walking trail between Hunters Woods Plaza and Breton Court in Reston.

An autopsy later revealed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau identified the teen as a suspect following a comprehensive investigation and obtained a felony petition for first degree murder Tuesday after consulting with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, according to a police statement.

The suspect, who is already incarcerated at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated offense, was served this morning and remains held without bond.

Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau.