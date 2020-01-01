Three people were shot early New Year's Day at a hotel in the Tysons area.
All three are expected to recover, according to Fairfax County police.
The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham at 8616 Westwood Center Drive.
No suspect information was available, police said.
The victims were all young adults with injuries to their lower bodies, NBC Washington reports.
They were at the hotel with a "large gathering of people," USA9 reports, and police believe the shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public.
