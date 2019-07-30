Two men were arrested over the weekend on charges in the sexual assault of a girl at a Mount Vernon area restaurant in May, according to Fairfax County police.
Police were contacted after the girl told her family about the May 16 incident.
Detectives say the girl encountered the men inside the Wingstop restaurant located at 8723 Cooper Road.
Andrew Collins, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested Saturday, July 27, around 2:45 a.m. and charged with animate object penetration.
Kevin Caldwell, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested Sunday, July 28, around 9 p.m. in Fairfax County and charged with forcible sodomy.
Both men were taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and are being held without bond.
