Two people have died following a single-vehicle crash in Bailey's Crossroads early Sunday, according to Fairfax police.
The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Byron Hines and 29-year-old Maria Crowder, both of Maryland.
A 2019 Kia Optima driven by Hines was heading north on Carlin Springs Road near Columbia Pike near 1:30 a.m. when it crossed int the southbound traffic lane before sharply veering right, exiting the road and hitting a tree, police said in a statement.
Crowder, a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Hines died at an area hospital later in the morning, police said.
Debris from the crash caused damage to several parked cars that were unoccupied. Detectives believe that speed may have been a factor.
Anyone with information about this crash can contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone — 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477), by text — Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
