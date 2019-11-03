Northern Virginia police are investigating two fatal wrecks over the weekend.
One person has died and several others are injured following a single-car crash on Stuart Mill Road in Oakton on Sunday.
The wreck happened in the 11000 of Stuart Mill Road about 7:45 p.m. Several occupants were taken to a local hospital, two with serious injuries. Fairfax County police said one of the injured died at the hospital.
Stuart Mill Road remained closed as of 8:45 p.m. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
Alexandria police say a man died in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night in the 2000 block of North Van Dorn Street.
The head-on crash occurred at approximately 8:19 p.m. Armando Aguirre Membreno, 64, of Alexandria, died at the scene. Three adults and one juvenile were treated at an area hospital for injuries and are in stable condition, police said.
Alexandria Police is asking that witnesses with information regarding the wreck contact Officer Nancy Gordon at 571-289-6794.
