Fairfax police are investigating after two men were stabbed in the Reston area early Friday.

The men were found with apparent stab wounds in the 12200 block of Laurel Glade Drive around 3:45 p.m.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One of the men had injuries that were considered life-threatening, but he is now in stable condition.

 

Soily

Governor Northam, outlaw sharp objects now! At least limit purchases to one per month.

